DJ Magnit And Largest FMCG Companies Plan To Launch 'United For A Healthier Future' Initiative

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit And Largest FMCG Companies Plan To Launch 'United For A Healthier Future' Initiative 15-Apr-2021 / 14:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit and Largest FMCG Companies Plan to Launch 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative Krasnodar, Russia (April 15, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, and eight of the largest international FMCG producers are joining forces to launch the 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative. The move was announced by Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, at the RB? Conference on April 15. The Initiative will be co-chaired by Magnit, Nestlé, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, with Danone, Mars Wrigley, PepsiCo, L'Oréal, Mars Petcare, and Procter & Gamble joining as regular members. Other manufacturers will also be able to join the Initiative. « Quote author "The main goal of the Initiative is to help people lead a healthier lifestyle and develop a sustainable approach to caring for themselves, their loved ones, and the environment. For us, a healthy lifestyle Jan Dunning means not just having a balanced diet, but also taking proper care of ourselves, the people we love, and even our pets. Being the largest retail chain in the country, Magnit will unite the leading international Magnit's FMCG producers operating in Russia and create a platform that supports consumers to take better care of President and their health". CEO »

The 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative will focus on three areas- Self Care, Community Care, and Employee Care. Within these three areas, Magnit and its partners plan to launch regular awareness- and engagement-building projects.

For example, the Initiative's educational projects will be aimed at stimulating people's interest in living a healthier lifestyle, implementing balanced diet, as well as improving awareness about how they can help to protect the environment around them through their choices. In addition, the partners will regularly conduct scientific and social studies on the topic of living a healthier lifestyle in order to identify changes in customer behavior.

The Initiative will also draw consumers' attention to healthier products. In particular, companies' joint projects will aim to increase the availability of goods with lower sugar, salt, and fat content, and support giving up smoking, as well as encouraging consumers to take care of their bodies, their homes, and their pets. The aim is to develop healthier habits by gradually increasing the share of "healthier lifestyle" products and goods in the consumer baskets.

Sustainable consumption is an important subject for the Initiative, and so promotion of eco-packaging and reduction of food waste will also be priorities for its members.

Health is a key value for Russian people. According to the GFK data, Russian citizens put health well ahead of wealth, an interesting job, and a prosperous marriage. Moreover, health has greater value for Russians than for the rest of the world, and they have started to pay even more attention to their health during the pandemic. According to the GFK research, last year, Russian people washed their hands and used sanitizers more often, and the most popular ways to maintain their health were through improved nutrition and sleep. In addition, Russians also started to take up more frequent exercise. Over the last year, more than a half of the population of the country (53%) reduced sugar consumption in order to avoid becoming overweight and to limit other health risks.

« Quote author "At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we take a total health approach to helping people live their healthiest lives. Our Healthy Lives Mission sets ambitious goals to deliver greater benefits for people, communities and our planet. This includes a Lakish Hatalkar focus on reducing preventable diseases, such as tackling smoking cessation in Russia through product innovation and programs for the more than 12 million people in the Area Managing Director Johnson & country trying to quit smoking. We are proud to be part of the important work the Johnson Consumer Health for Consumer Goods Forum is advancing across industry, and strive to deepen and establish Russia, Ukraine and CIS, Co-Chair innovative partnerships with other companies, suppliers and retailers who share our of Women's Leadership & Inclusion goal to drive health forward. We believe that together we can help millions of EMEA consumers live healthier lives". » « Quote author "As the world's largest food and beverage company, Nestlé has been providing consumers with high quality nutrition for over 150 years. Based on our expertise in Nutrition, Health and Wellness, we continue our Martial portfolio transformation to provide nutritious and great tasting products as well as services, whilst at Rolland the same time protecting the environment. By doing this we unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. With consumers increasingly expecting companies to CEO Nestlé act as force for good, I am confident that by joining our efforts with other industry players through the Russia and 'United for a Healthier Future' initiative, we will make an even stronger positive impact on consumers, Eurasia employees and society at large". »

The Initiative will be implemented under the aegis of The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) - an international industry organization uniting more than 400 retailers, manufacturers, and service providers across 70 countries. It is a unique global platform for knowledge sharing and implementing initiatives in such strategic areas as health and well-being, sustainability, food safety and product data. Through its Collaboration for Healthier Lives global movement, the CGF empowers people in communities across the globe to live healthier lives.

« Quote author "For many years, local initiatives have been working collaboratively in communities around the world to Wai-Chan Chan make it easier for people to adopt healthier lifestyles. The CGF is delighted to have Russia as the newest local Initiative to join this global movement, led by manufacturers, retailers, public health Managing authorities and local communities. Their work towards driving healthier and more sustainable lives for Director of The consumers and employees, while creating shared value for communities, business and the environment, is Consumer Goods a key step in addressing some of the most critical challenges facing the world today". Forum »

The 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative will be open to new partners and welcomes all stakeholders, including producers, retail chains, and scientific institutes, to share expertise and create joint projects in order to improve the quality of life of Russian people.

