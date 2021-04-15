Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021

WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
Berlin
15.04.21
08:08 Uhr
4,400 Euro
-0,020
-0,45 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
15-Apr-2021 / 12:18 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Names 
                                  Alex Smith 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status 
                                  CFO 
 
 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                  Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
a) Name                               SThree plc 
b) LEI 
                                  2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                  Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code 
                                  GB00B0KM9T71 
 
                                  Ongoing non-discretionary purchase of Partnership 
b) Nature of the transaction                    and Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan 
                                  ("SIP") 
 
 
 
 
                                                    Volume(s) 
                                            Price(s) 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                      Names 
 
                                                    58 
                                            383.75p 
Purchase of Partnership and Matching shares under the Share     Alex Smith 
Incentive Plan ("SIP") 
 
 
 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                         N/A 
- Price 
e) Date of the transaction 
                                  12/04/2021 
 
f) Place of the transaction                     London ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  99413 
EQS News ID:  1185311 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
