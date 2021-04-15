Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Catalog Discount Bid by Charlotte County Public Schools

Includes All Galaxy Products

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a catalog discount bid by Charlotte County Public Schools of Florida.

The one year agreement includes 4 additional one year options, and includes all Galaxy interactive learning technology products.

Charlotte County Public Schools operates all public K-12 schools in Charlotte County, Florida, with a student enrollment of nearly 18,000 children. It covers Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood, Rotonda West, Babcock Ranch, and surrounding areas. It operates ten elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, and six specialty education centers.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to have been selected by Charlotte County Public Schools, as they look to upgrade their in-school learning technology products and communications platform. As is consistent throughout the country, schools have an increasing budget due to federal stimulus programs and are looking to spend a good portion of this money on improving their technology infrastructure and learning solutions."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

