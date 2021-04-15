Login Enterprise 4.5 Eliminates Business Standstill Caused by Unplanned Changes to the Digital Workspace

Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, today announced the general availability of Login Enterprise 4.5. The new release tests and detects any issues in the Digital Workspace before the end-user experiences an outage.

"Controlling unplanned changes is an ongoing, daily challenge for most enterprises," said Michael Kent, CTO of Login VSI. "Login Enterprise version 4.5 prevents any business outage, resulting from planned and unplanned changes, by continuously testing the Digital Workspace 24/7 from pre-production thru production."

New Features

In addition to enhancing the overall test cycle, Login Enterprise 4.5 includes several new capabilities, such as testing for persona-based application groups, a scanning utility that inventories and adds applications to the test workflow, and testing for problematic session hosts remote desktop server farms.

Persona-based application grouping creates specific user application workflows for entire workspace tests, like a finance agent, a medical practitioner, or a retail associate. Application grouping makes it easy to create persona-based smoke tests and scalability/benchmarking tests.

The application scanner makes identifying and testing new applications simple and easy. It enables customers to dramatically reduce the amount of time needed to create tests, test complete systems, and receive valuable results about the full digital workspace technology stack.

For customers running large server-based compute or session host farms, Login Enterprise offers a single test to identify servers that are not adequately performing even though they appear healthy on monitoring systems. These are sometimes referred to as "black hole" servers, and this new test enables customers to quickly and proactively identify problems before they cause a business interruption.

Product Availability

Login Enterprise version 4.5 is available immediately and can be downloaded here.

About Login VSI

Login VSI maximizes the end-user experience for all digital workspaces. Our flagship product, Login Enterprise, is an automated testing platform that predicts performance, ensuring business continuity and reducing risk. Login Enterprise tests from pre-production thru to production, testing the application and desktop as a whole, ensuring an optimal end-user experience. Login Enterprise also includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

Contacts:

Login VSI Media Contact:

Nonna Druker

n.druker@loginvsi.com