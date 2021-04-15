

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 10 and retail sales for March are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the yen and the franc, it rose against the euro. Versus the pound, it retreated.



The greenback was worth 108.79 against the yen, 1.1969 against the euro, 1.3790 against the pound and 0.9227 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

