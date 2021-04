(#326697)

The Shareholders of autowerkstatt group N.V. (the "Company") are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on April 29, 2021 at 10.00 hours at the Company's main office at Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582 LA Waalre, The Netherlands and will be held in the English language. The agenda for the meeting is as follows: 1. Opening; 2. Report of the Management Board in respect of the financial year 2019; 3. Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2019; 4. Proposal to authorize the directors to file the adopted Annual Accounts. 5. Proposal to authorize the directors of the Company extension for preparation and inspection of Annual Accounts 2019 and the Annual Report 2019. 6. Distribution of the result for the financial year 2019; 7. Discharge of the Members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2019; 8. Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2019; 9. The applicability of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code; 10. Appointment of PraxisIFM Financial Sevices B.V. as compilers of the financial statements for the financial year 2020; 11. Use of English language in the annual accounts; 12. Miscellaneous; 13. Closing. Beginning today the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2019 will be made available for examination at the office of the Company at Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582 LA Waalre and in the investor relations section on the website of the company (www.autowerkstattgroup.de). Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting are requested via their bank or broker to Lodge with Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, zHd. Frau Groß, Schloßplatz 7, 73033 Göppingen, Fax: +49-7161-969317, E-Mail: bgross@martinbank.de, a confirmation that their shares are registered in their name on the registration date. The Management Board has set the registration date as April 22, 2021. The written confirmation must be received not later than April 23, 2021 by 12:00 hours. Shareholders will receive a certificate of registration (certificate of deposit) together with the certificate of deposit number by email or post. Shareholders will be admitted to the meeting on presentation of their certificate of deposit number, which serves as identification on registration. Every Shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting on behalf of his person by granting such a right in a written power of attorney. The proxy can be authorized either via sending an E-Mail to the Company (ir@autowerkstattgroup.de) or by entitlement on the backside of the certificate of deposit number. Waalre, April 9, 2021 autowerkstatt group N.V The Management Board H.T. Kaiser