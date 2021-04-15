Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

The Board of Directors of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) today resolved to increase the share capital of the Company by 128,375 new shares and to sell 31,625 treasury shares which is the entire position Cryptology holds of own shares after the buyback done over the last months. Shareholders' subscription rights to the new shares and the treasury shares are excluded.

The Company has entered into binding subscription agreements for the entire amount of in total 160,000 shares with several institutional investors. Closing of the transaction is expected for end of April 2021.

The capital increase will be carried out in cash contributions and by partially utilizing the existing authorized capital. The share capital of the Company is to be increased from EUR 2,732,500 to EUR 2,860,875 by issuing 128,375 new bearer shares of the Company ("New Shares"). The New Shares will be issued with a pro rata amount of capital stock of EUR 1.00 per share and with full dividend rights from 1 January 2021. The New Shares and treasury shares will be offered at a fixed price of EUR 200.00 per share. Following their issue, the New Shares will be included in the existing listing on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the capital increase and the funds received from the sale of treasury shares of in total 32,00,000 will be used to invest in new portfolio companies from the Cryptology pipeline. The company is also exploring the acquisition of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, as part of its treasury management strategy.



Language: English Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC Beatrice 66 67, Amery Street SLM 1707 Sliema Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com Internet: cryptology-ag.com ISIN: MT0001770107 WKN: A2JDEW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

Contacts:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

Tel:+356 799 85 85 1

Email: jg@cryptology-ag.com

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com