PR Newswire
15.04.2021 | 17:10
UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 15

15 April 2021

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the third interim period as follows:

Ex Dividend Date22 April 2021
Record Date23 April 2021
Payment Date7 May 2021
Dividend per Share1.125 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:

sales@twentyfouram.com

