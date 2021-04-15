Researchers in Japan have built a PV-powered device to measure volumetric variations in blood circulation. The system, which is just a few microns thick, was built with an organic solar module, a polymer light-emitting diode (PLED), and an organic photodetector.Scientists from the Hiroshima University and the University of Tokyo in Japan have developed an ultrathin self-powered organic optical system for applications in the monitoring of photoplethysmogram (PPG), which is an optical technique used to detect volumetric changes in blood in the peripheral circulation. It is a non-invasive technology ...

