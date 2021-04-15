FMW Media Works Corp: New to the Street to Feature Simplicity Esports and Gaming in a 12-Part TV Series Across FMW Media's Entire Linear Television Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / New to the Street, with host Jane King, will be featuring Simplicity Esports and Gaming each month on five national television networks for a minimum of 60 broadcasts. Filming of initial episodes will begin early next week.

Additionally, New to the Street will be producing and broadcasting monthly reports and 30-second commercials across FMW Media's "New to the Street " platform on FOX, BLOOMBERG, and NEWSMAX to enhance and bring attention to the Simplicity Esports and Gaming brands and verticals.

"I am excited for the opportunity to increase investor awareness of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) with the interview series on New to the Street," stated President and CEO Roman Franklin. "In addition to executing the business plan, part of my role as CEO includes increasing overall visibility for Simplicity Esports. As the world reopens from COVID-19 lockdowns, there is no better time to let customers and investors know we are open for business."

New to the Street will be also inviting Simplicity Esports and Gaming to present at EmergingGrowth.com's virtual investor conferences.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company,

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, and League of Legends. Simplicity Esports owns a franchise spot in the top tier League of Legends league in Brazil, the CBLOL, and competes as Flamengo Esports. Simplicity also operates as an owner and franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity also organizes and hosts various paid entry, online, play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community virtually, from anywhere, in an effective and time-efficient manner. The Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The audience includes tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

For more information, visit https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International-sponsored programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring the Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to the Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST.

