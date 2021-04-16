

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q1 numbers for gross domestic product and March figures for industrial production, fixed asset investment, retail sales and unemployment.



GDP is tipped to rise 1.5 percent on quarter and 18.9 percent on year after gaining 2.6 percent on quarter and 6.5 percent on year in the three months prior.



Industrial production is expected to climb 17.2 percent on year after surging 35.1 percent in February. FAI is tipped to jump 25.3 percent after soaring 35 percent in the previous month. Retail sales are expected to slow to 28 percent from 33.8 percent in February, while the jobless rate is called steady at 5.5 percent.



Singapore will provide March numbers for non-oil domestic exports; in February, exports were up 8.2 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year, with a trade surplus of SGD6.21 billion.



New Zealand will see March results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ; in February, the index score was 53.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

