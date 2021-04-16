Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

This amendment has been made to correct the volume of shares announced in a notification in respect of JAEB LLC on 6 April 2021 at 7:00 pm EDT. The volume of shares in sections 4.c), 4.d) and 'Remarks' has been corrected to 145,000. All other details remain unchanged.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions

The full amended text is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name JAEB LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic) b) Initial notification amendment Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 35.20 USD 145,000 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume (aggregate) Price (aggregate) 1. 145,000 35.20 USD e) Date of transaction 30 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: Nicholas A. Botta sold 145,000 Public Shares to JAEB LLC, to which he serves as trustee.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

Category: (PSH:InsiderTransactions)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415006112/en/

Contacts:

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Hazel Stevenson +44 020 3757 4989, Media-PershingSquareHoldings@camarco.co.uk