Workplace Options Introduces Revive, a Specialised Programme to Support Employees Experiencing Burnout

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Options announced the launch of Revive, a specialised programme to assist employees experiencing or at risk of burnout through a combination of live counselling and coaching sessions.



The nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on an unprecedented level of challenges to organisations across the globe. The shift to new work environments, managing heavy workloads and uncertainty over job security can all lead to employee burnout. A transition to virtual and remote work alone has been a primary factor in causing burnout during the pandemic. The consequences of burnout are steep, as it can lead to a decrease in productivity due to absenteeism and disengagement from work obligations.

"With the end of the pandemic in sight, it is more critical than ever for employers to remain vigilant in supporting the emotional health and wellbeing of their employees", says Alan King, President and Chief Executive Officer at Workplace Options. "It is easy to assume that the optimism we are all feeling will result in a reduction of stress. In reality, the opposite is likely to happen - impatience with waiting and anxiety for what lies ahead, will make these last few months of lockdown and social distancing especially stressful".

The Revive programme offers integrated support that focuses on burnout prevention and recovery for employees. At the core of the programme are four key areas: Awareness, Reconnection, Reintegration and Return-to-Work. Awareness and Reconnection focus on aiding an employee to identify causes leading to their burnout, in addition to strategies they need to lead a fulfilling life. The Reintegration and Return-to-Work components help prepare an employee to return to work equipped with the resources they need to balance work and life.

The Revive programme is structured to include strategic sessions with mental health counsellors, life coaches and work-life consultants, which are provided via telephone or video. All counselling sessions are planned accordingly to fit with the employee's schedule and are completely confidential.

A key component of the Revive programme is its emphasis on building long-term success to ensure an employee has all the skills they need to take care of their overall wellbeing and prevent a future relapse of burnout. For more information about Revive and Workplace Options' products and services, contact us at service@workplaceoptions.com.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options helps employees balance their work, family and personal needs to become healthier, happier and more productive, both personally and professionally. The company's world-class employee support, effectiveness and wellbeing services provide information, resources, referrals and consultation on a variety of issues ranging from dependent care and stress management to clinical services and wellness programmes.

Drawing from an international network of credentialed providers and professionals, Workplace Options is the world's largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Service centres in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Portugal, France, Belgium, UAE, Singapore, Japan, China, India and Indonesia support more than 65 million employees across 100,000 organisations and more than 200 countries and territories.

To learn more, visit www.workplaceoptions.com

