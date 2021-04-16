Anzeige
RomReal: 2020 Annual Report and Auditors Opinion

The Board of Directors of RomReal Ltd has approved today 16 April 2021 the 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Annual Financial Statements and Auditor's Opinion. Please find attached the 2020 Annual Report and end of year financial statements, as well as the 2020 Audit report issued by EY Norway.

RomReal will hold its Annual General Meeting on Friday 23th April 2021 at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda, at 13:00 local time.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations: investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • RomReal Annual Report 2020_Final_15042021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7c0f6c6-b4b7-4362-8e8b-7182a9440a06)
  • IndependentAuditorsReport_FS2020_EY (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/357edb62-dce5-4c0a-a425-4504dc42cc58)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
