Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, notifies its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting will be held on May 5, 2021 at 2 pm (CEST/Paris time) behind closed doors, and will be broadcast live via web conference.

In accordance with current rules and regulations, all the logistical elements enabling this Meeting to go ahead have been implemented to take into account the current public health situation:

Online voting is available and should be prioritized. To this end, the Company informs its shareholders that the secure VOTACESS voting platform will open on Friday April 16, 2021. Procedures are detailed in the practical guide, which is also available on the Company's website.

If your financial intermediary (your bank) subscribes to this VOTACCES platform, you can access it with your usual username and password via your share management web interface. Please note that you will no longer be able to log in to the platform from 3 pm CEST on May 4, 2021

In order to avoid possible congestion of the VOTACCES website and given the importance of your vote, the Company recommends that shareholders do not wait until the day before the General Meeting to provide their voting instructions.

Alternatively, you can also vote by post by sending in the completed and signed paper voting form (subject to postal service operations), in accordance with the terms indicated in the notice of the Meeting published in the French official bulletin of legal notices ('Bulletin des Annonces LégalesObligatoire' BALO) on March 31, 2021.

The participation of Implanet's shareholders is decisive in achieving the necessary quorum for this Meeting and voting on the Company's resolutions, and notably those pertaining to the acquisition of Orthopaedic Spine Development, which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants.

Shareholders can find the documents pertaining to this General Meeting on the Company's website as of today, April 16, 2021. Shareholders can email the Investor Relations team at implanet@newcap.eu with any questions regarding the voting process.

Should the required quorum not be met, a second Meeting would be called for May 18, 2021 at 2 pm CEST, also behind closed doors.

A webinar will be held at 6 pm CEST on April 20, 2021 following the publication of Q1 2021 revenue

The Company would like to inform its shareholders that a webinar will be held at 6 pm on April 20, 2021 following the publication of its Q1 2021 revenue. During this web conference, Chief Executive Officer Ludovic Lastennet and Chief Financial Officer David Dieumegard will present Implanet's strategic focuses following the finalization of the agreement to acquire OSD. The webinar will be held in French and will be followed by a Q&A session.

To follow this webinar, shareholders are invited to log in via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xRVpxI-iRIOkUdiWTPU8iA

Upcoming financial event:

Publication of Q1 2021 revenue on April 20, 2021 after market

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 29 staff and recorded 2020 sales of €6.0 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tel.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com



NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Nicolas Fossiez

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu



NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu