Freitag, 16.04.2021
WKN: A2PT5Q ISIN: US74340E1038 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROGYNY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROGYNY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.04.2021 | 00:04
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PTC Set to Join S&P 500; Lattice Semiconductor & Progyny to Join S&P MidCap 400; Domtar to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent PTC Inc. (NASD:PTC) will replace Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the S&P 500, and Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASD:LSCC) will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400. Siemens Healthineers AG (XETR: SHL) acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. in a deal that closed today, April 15.

Progyny Inc. (NASD:PGNY) will replace Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Domtar will replace NIC Inc. (NASD:EGOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is acquiring NIC in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions. Domtar has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
