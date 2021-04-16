The Australian unit of Germay's Juwi has added another off-grid solar PV project to its burgeoning portfolio. It said it will construct a 13 MW solar farm at the site of the Gruyere gold mine in Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Juwi Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with energy infrastructure specialist APA to construct a 13 MW solar PV farm at the Gruyere mine site in Western Australia, where it will be integrated into the existing 49 MW gas-fired power station. APA will also back up the solar and gas hybrid microgrid with a 4.4 MW/4.4 MWh battery energy storage system that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...