DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading

The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 16/04/2021. Name of Issuer: NFT Investments PLC Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BMW34204 Symbol: NFT

1185438 16-Apr-2021

April 16, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)