

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Friday, as regional stocks fell amid positive cues from global market after strong U.S. and Chinese data raised hopes of a broader economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 184 points, or 0.38 percent, to 48,988, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 86 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,668.



The Indian rupee climbed to an 8-day high of 74.49 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 74.81. The rupee is seen finding resistance around the 72.00 mark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de