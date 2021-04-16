

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) Friday reported that its first-quarter funds under management or FUM was $127.0 billion as of March 31, higher than $104.2 billion last year.



Sequentially, FUM increased 3 percent from $123.6 billion as of December 31, 2020.



The growth was driven by net inflows of $0.6 billion primarily from alternative strategies and positive investment performance of $3.5 billion.



Negative FX and other movements of $0.7 billion resulted from a stronger US dollar particularly against the euro and the yen.



Alternative FUM increased by $1.2 billion in the first quarter. Long-only FUM increased by $2.2 billion supported by strong absolute performance.



As of March 31, the company completed $49 million of the $100 million share buyback announced in September 2020.



Luke Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group, said, 'Client engagement on a number of larger mandates has been positive this year, and as a result we expect to see increased inflows in the coming quarters. In the long term, it is our state-of-the-art technology and the strength of our client relationships combined with the quality of our people that define our firm and give me great confidence for the future.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de