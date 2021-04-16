

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in March, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Producer and import prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in March.



The producer price index declined 0.4 percent annually in March and import prices increased 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.6 percent in March.



Prices for petroleum products, basic metals and semi-finished metal products as well as petroleum and natural gas were higher in March, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices grew 0.6 percent yearly in March and rose 0.4 percent from a month ago.



