DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.4646 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13490000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 99506 EQS News ID: 1185560 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)