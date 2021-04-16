DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.0403 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7094357 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 99526 EQS News ID: 1185580 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

