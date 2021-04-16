DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.2555 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1340184 CODE: EESG LN ISIN: LU1792117340 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117340 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EESG LN Sequence No.: 99557 EQS News ID: 1185611 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)