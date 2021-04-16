DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.2366 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5660144 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 99546 EQS News ID: 1185600 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

