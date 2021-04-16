DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 154.09 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 503501 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 99517 EQS News ID: 1185571 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)