DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 153.5244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1691101 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 99516 EQS News ID: 1185570 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)