DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.7402 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 251807 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 99501 EQS News ID: 1185555 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)