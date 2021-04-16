The tracker has a length of 72 meters, which the company says allows for 120 modules per tracker. The new product was conceived as a multi-drive, dual-slewing system that is claimed to have improved overall stability compared to other products and to show a reduced aeroelastic effect.Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has unveiled a new tracking system that is compatible with high-power modules with output between 400 W and 670 W. The TrinaTracker Agile 1P Dual Row was conceived as a multi-drive, dual-slewing system that is claimed to have improved overall stability compared to other products ...

