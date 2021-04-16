

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in March, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.9 percent gain in February. Economists had expected a rise of 1.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.6 percent in March, following a 0.3 percent gain in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent rise.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 1.4 percent yearly in March and gained 0.5 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 1.6 percent in March from 1.3 percent in the prior month.



