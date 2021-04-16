DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 15/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 72.8564 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30588 CODE: TPHG =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 99650 EQS News ID: 1185713 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)