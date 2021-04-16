Anzeige
Freitag, 16.04.2021
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
16.04.2021 | 10:52
Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 in Elekta

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta AB (publ) (EKTA-B.ST) has held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 16 April 2021. Due to Covid-19, the Meeting was conducted by advance postal vote, without the physical attendance of shareholders, representatives or third parties.A summary of the resolutions taken by the Meeting follows. For complete details concerning all resolutions, please see the Meeting documents that are available on the Company's website, www.elekta.com.

Extra dividend and record date
The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on an extra dividend to shareholders corresponding to SEK 0.90 per share, in total approx. MSEK 334. The record date was set to Tuesday 20 April 2021. The dividend is expected to be paid out on Friday 23 April 2021.

The information was submitted for publication at 10:30 CET on April 16, 2021.

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25
e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/report-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-2021-in-elekta,c3325563

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3325563/1402689.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
