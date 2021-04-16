DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2021 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.2573 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4998575 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 99687 EQS News ID: 1185758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

