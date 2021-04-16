Anzeige
Freitag, 16.04.2021
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
16.04.2021 | 11:16
Stay Active 24/7 in Quarantine @ Dorsett Wanchai

DJ Stay Active 24/7 in Quarantine @ Dorsett Wanchai 

Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong 
Stay Active 24/7 in Quarantine @ Dorsett Wanchai 
16-Apr-2021 / 10:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Stay Active 24/7 in Quarantine @ Dorsett Wanchai 
From HKUSD800nett/night with daily 3 meals & up to USUSD281 Cash Credits upon booking 
including the newly introduced 'Fitness Suite' featuring in-suite treadmill & yoga set 
 
 
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 April 2021 - Being "one of the best mid-range quarantine hotels in Hong Kong" 
recommended by Discovery, Cathay Pacific, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is offering all-inclusive quarantine packages from 
just HKUSD800 per night, with 3 meals per day and up to USUSD281 cash credits to be used during the stay, including an 
option to upgrade to the new Fitness Suite (size: 48 sq. m) equipped with in-suite treadmill and yoga set with 
resistance band for indoor workouts 24/7. Book your quarantine at the Dorsett Wanchai at HKUSD800-3,800nett per night 
with 3 meals per day and get USUSD60-281 cash credits upon booking. Free cancellation applies 14 days prior to arrival. 
 
Dorsett Wanchai's Fitness Suite features in-suite treadmill & yoga set 
 
From now until 30 June 2021, sign up as Dorsett-Your Rewards member for free, and book direct to earn USUSD60-281 cash 
credits upon check-in for use during your stay for: 
 
 - Foodpanda in-room dining menu with over 100 options including Western, Chinese, Japanese, and Vegetarian cuisine 
  and even Halal dishes 
 - Dorsett Mart the Online Shopping Platform with everyday items, fitness & entertainment equipment available for 
  rental or purchase (e.g., dumbbells, exercise bike, Nintendo Switch) 
 
Quarantine @ Fitness Suite at HKUSD3,800nett per night and Earn USUSD281 Cash Credits 
 
Enjoy an active and fun quarantine at the Dorsett Wanchai's Fitness Suite - without the trouble of ordering and 
bringing the fitness equipment yourself! The suite comes with a Cybex 770T Treadmill, and a full yoga set with a 4 mm 
thick yoga mat, a yoga block and 25kg resistance bands, perfect for both physical exercise and meditation practices, 24 
/7 in the comfort of your guest room. 
 
Most rooms in the Dorsett Wanchai, including the Fitness Suite, overlook the Happy Valley Racecourse with windows that 
opens, which makes for a comfortable workout environment. 
 
Being voted by thousands of participants, Dorsett Wanchai has also won the Silver Prize for the "Best Quarantine Hotel 
in Hong Kong" in Expat Living's Readers' Choice Awards 2021 in February, adding another feather to its cap. 
 
BOOK NOW for an active & healthy quarantine at Dorsett Wanchai. 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
 
Ms. Wendy Mak, Marketing & Communications Manager 
 
+852 3552 1808 ?wendy.mak@dorsetthotels.com 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1185753 16-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
