

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat publishes final consumer prices and foreign trade data. According to preliminary estimate, euro area inflation advanced to 1.3 percent in March from 0.9 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.38 against the yen, 1.1978 against the greenback, 0.8708 against the pound and 1.1018 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



