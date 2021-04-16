

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer prices increased as initially estimated in March, final data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



Inflation accelerated to 1.3 percent in March from 0.9 percent in February. This was the third consecutive rise in prices and matched flash estimate released on March 31.



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, eased to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent in February. The rate came in line with preliminary estimate.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices was up 0.9 percent as estimated.



Among components of HICP, energy prices showed the biggest annual increase of 4.3 percent. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 1.1 percent and services cost climbed 1.3 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices gained only 0.3 percent.



Inflation in EU advanced to 1.7 percent in March from 1.3 percent a month ago. The highest annual rate was seen in Poland, while Greece reported the biggest decline in March.



