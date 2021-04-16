

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in March, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.3 percent increase in February.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 10.3 percent yearly in March and those of transport grew 5.8 percent.



Prices for recreation and culture gained 1.7 percent. Prices for health and miscellaneous goods and services rose by 1.2 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in March, following a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

