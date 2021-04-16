

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $588 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.66 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $588 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



