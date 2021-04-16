ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Welcomes Mr. Jamie Sanchez Cortina as Chief Operating Officer and to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jamie Sanchez Cortina has joined the firm as COO (Chief Operating Officer), as well as joining the Board of Directors. Mr. Sanchez Cortina was a founding member of ECAFIN, recently acquired by ITOCO.

Mr. Sanchez Cortina Manages the portfolio of E Capital Mexico Venture Capital Funds, a venture capital organization with 9 early-stage investments in the fintech, technology, environmental, and auto part sectors.

Previously, Mr. Sanchez Cortina was a Director at the Abraaj Group in the Mexico office, managing a portfolio of over US$170 M.

He also structured and developed the strategy of the Mexican Government Venture Capital Fund of Funds, Mexico Ventures I, a Venture Capital Fund of Funds co-managed with Sun Mountain Capital and Greenspring Associates.

He participated in the selection process of the co-manager and the following operational agreements. Jointly the three firms completed and negotiated the Limited Partnership Agreement and the complementary legal documentation. The fund invested in seven funds and one direct investment when he left and committed 60% of the fund. The funds are both local and international funds active in sourcing and investing in Mexico.

Between 2003 and 2010, he served as Managing Director of the management team of Discovery Americas I, a private equity fund which invested in Volaris, Umbral, Ike Asistencia, and Corporacion Lipu, where he applied his managerial experience in selected portfolio companies.

Mr. Sanchez was also responsible for fundraising, investment research, deal origination, due diligence, monitoring portfolio companies, and investor relations.

He served from 1996 to 2000 as Country Manager at Raytheon International for Raytheon's diverse operating companies in Mexico. He developed business opportunities and joint ventures for the different business units. The main sectors were E&C, Electronics, and General Aviation. Mexico revenues grew from a US$2 M market to reach US$44 M with two important associations and more joint ventures.

Previously, Mr. Sanchez worked at Ixe Casa de Bolsa, a startup financial group where he participated in M&A, corporate finance transactions and had a major role in the IPO. Before that, he worked from 1990 to 1994 at Casa de Bolsa Inverlat in M&A, restructurings, and venture capital transactions.

At Inverlat, he participated in several equity private placements and transactions, mainly for the private equity fund Fondo Reto.

Mr. Sanchez is an investment committee advisor for CONACYT-NAFIN venture capital fund. He is also a member of the Ministry of Economy Technology Transfer committee. He holds a BS in Business Administration from Universidad de las Americas and earned an MBA from IPADE. He did a mini MBA program at INSEAD and Project Finance Program at the Universidad Panamericana. He is also a board and executive committee member of Special Olympics Mexico, a sports and health non-profit organization.

About ITOCO INC:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech-related technologies and methodologies in a compliant, environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO INC. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio-Tech development, production, and distribution company based in Toronto, Canada, and Nevada, USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech-related products and technologies to the market.

About ECAPFIN S.A.P.I DE C.V.

ECAPFIN is creating an effective solution for the capture and processing of CO2 as well as to generate clean energy from Nopal Cactus. Designed, developed, tested, it is a surprisingly profitable solution. In additional, the carbon sequestration achieves by the nopal cactus plantations results into biological carbon sequestration.

Because cactus transforms CO2 into calcium carbonate rather than storing CO2 into its biomass and that the captured CO2 is injected into the ground through root system of the plant, this type of carbon capture and storage can be assimilated to a permanent sequestration and, therefore, lead to the allowance of carbon offsets. Eco-Plan PLC is conceived to globally exploit the "Nopaltilla technology" to capture in a highly efficient way the CO2 emitted by industry and fossil fuel, therefore benefiting the environment and ecosystems. The team of Scientist is committed worldwide to climate protection through implementation of the Eco-plan technology and the offsetting of greenhouse gas emissions.

