

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.76 billion, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $0.84 billion, or $1.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $4.22 billion from $4.34 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



