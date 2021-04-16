

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation remained stable in March, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in March, same as seen in February.



Education cost gained 2.5 percent yearly in March and prices for health grew 1.8 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous goods and services by 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, clothing and footwear, and recreation and culture rose 0.5 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 1.0 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

