Several heavyweights in Germany have announced projects to move forward with green hydrogen. RWE, Uniper and Bosch have all announced large-scale projects and the German government has allocated €52 million for hydrogen research. The European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) initiative is proposing a hydrogen network of 39,700 km by 2040, with further growth expected after 2040.Dusseldorf-based energy company Uniper plans to establish a German national hub for hydrogen in Wilhelmshaven, a coastal town in western Germany that was originally meant to host an LNG import terminal. The change in plans seems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...