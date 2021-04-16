

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. housing starts and building permits for March will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the franc, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 108.83 against the yen, 1.1986 against the euro, 1.3901 against the pound and 0.9190 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



