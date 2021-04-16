WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 15 April 2021 was 3731.48p (ex income) 3748.57p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

16 April 2021