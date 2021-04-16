SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

? On November 24, 2020, the Company received a Certificate of Registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for the trademark EARTH'S JOURNEY® and the trademark CARING FOR EARTH'S JOURNEY® (the "Marks"). The Marks were registered under Registration Number 6,197,171 and Registration Number 6,195,955 on November 10, 2020 on the Supplemental Register. The registrations will be in effect for an initial term of ten years, expiring on November 10, 2030, with the option of renewing the registrations for successive ten-year terms. Now that the Marks are registered, it is permitted to use indicia of registration (e.g., ®, or phrases such as "Reg. U.S. Pat. and T.M. Office").

? On January 19 and January 20 of 2021, the Company signed payoff agreements for all its outstanding convertible notes totaling US$1.52 Million. Certain notes were paid from proceeds of a loan and a direct equity investment from Travellers International Inc., a company controlled by the Company's Executive Chairman, President, and CEO.

? On February 1, 2021, the Company completed the Ydro Process® integration into the Company's proprietary Organic Waste Processing and Composting Facility at its wholly-owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Bellville"). TradeWorks Environmental's Ydro Process®, a biotechnology used in composting applications to improve and advance the overall performance and efficiency of the system, was integrated into the existing SusGlobal Belleville operations by applying the Ydro Series® Microorganisms product during the preparation stage of the batches in the appropriate Gore® system windrows.

? On February 10, 2021, the Company signed an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "APS") for certain assets located in Hamilton, Ontario, for $3,534,300 (C$4,500,000). A deposit of $157,080 (C$200,000) was paid by the Company on February 10, 2021. The APS is expected to close on June 4, 2021, subject to successful completion of the due diligence process and the completion of the Phase II Environmental Site Assessment at a cost of $39,113 (C$49,800), plus applicable harmonized sales taxes, expected on or before May 19, 2021.

? On March 4, 2021, the Company signed a Capital Market Advisory Agreement (the "Agreement") with Exchange Listing, LLC ("Exchange Listing") to provide advisory services with respect to the Company's initiative to list its shares of Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Exchange Listing provides companies with cost-effective and efficient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on senior exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE. Focusing on company-specific structuring to meet listing requirements, Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance, and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate its clients' listing and capital markets objectives.

? On April 8, 2021, the Company took delivery of an International Prostar Truck and a Trout River Steel Hy-Cube, 53ft with 125.5 cubic yard capacity hauling Trailer for a total purchase price of $193,775 (C$246,722). The Truck and Trailer are being used predominately for the transportation, reprocessing, and beneficial use of mid-sized compost screenings from the Region of Peel Purchase Order received November 20, 2020 and to backhaul compost to customers.

Revenue increased by 20.58% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $432,263 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 in the amount of $358,498, from increased business from the Company's organic waste processing and composting facility.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products such as Earth's Journey® Organic Compost, as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President, and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to complete our regional strategy with a second facility and the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, SusGlobal recorded:

¦ Revenue of $432,263.

¦ Cost of sales of $605,998.

¦ Operating expenses of $512,934 comprised of $297,381 of interest expenses, $90,134 of professional fees, $56,571 of stock-based compensation, $54,125 of office and administration, $52,930 of management compensation, $30,665 of rent and occupancy, offset by a reduction of other expenses of $68,872, primarily foreign exchange income and director compensation.

¦ Net loss of $504,807, or $0.01 loss per share- basic and diluted.

¦ Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) income of $4,689.

¦ $5,758,303 in total assets at the end of the year, with total liabilities of $10,519,253.

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 6,457 $ 7,926 Restricted cash-funds held in trust - 467,798 Trade receivables 182,871 121,276 Government remittances receivable 3,746 38,578 Other receivables - 20,624 Inventory 24,740 5,389 Prepaid expenses and deposits 94,131 46,028 Deferred assets 215,953 - Total Current Assets 527,898 707,619 Intangible Assets 188.180 237,271 Long-lived Assets, net 5,042,225 4,762,453 Total Assets $ 5,758,303 $ 5,707,343 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,073,454 $ 958,313 Government remittances payable 229,358 35,187 Accrued liabilities 1.206,618 487,592 Advance 15,640 3,255 Deferred revenue 4,790 9,239 Current portion of long-term debt 6,327,520 5,793,677 Current portion of obligations under capital lease 375,140 218,069 Convertible promissory notes 1,092,100 1,406,029 Loans payable to related party 33,772 - Total Current Liabilities 10,358,212 8,911,361 Long-term debt 78,540 - Deferred tax liability 82,501 - Total Long-term Liabilities 161,041 - Total Liabilities 10,519,253 8,911,361 Stockholders' Deficiency Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 82,860,619 (December 31, 2019- 51,784,504) shares issued and outstanding 8,288 5,180 Additional paid-in capital 9,045,187 7,450,091 Shares to be issued 8,580 - Stock compensation reserve - 1,000,000 Accumulated deficit (13,468,794) (11,449,497 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (354,211) (209,792 ) Total stockholders' deficiency (4,760,950) (3,204,018 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 5,758,303 $ 5,707,343

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revenue $ 432,263 $ 358,498 Cost of Sales Opening inventory - - Depreciation 137,104 104,311 Direct wages and benefits 76,865 78,557 Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs, and maintenance 401,304 95,071 Utilities 15,080 44,746 Outside contractors 385 3,703 630,738 326,388 Less: closing inventory (24,740) 22,149 Total cost of sales 605,998 348,537 Gross (loss) profit (173,735) 9,961 Operating expenses Management compensation-stock- based compensation - 250,000 Management compensation-fees 52,930 47,904 Marketing - 1,453 Professional fees 90,134 38,252 Interest expense and default payments 297,381 178,837 Office and administration 54,125 78,224 Rent and occupancy 30,665 22,174 Insurance 16,776 21,848 Filing fees 10,993 6,675 Amortization of financing costs 11,880 93,584 Directors' compensation (recovery) (19,451) (2,744 ) Stock-based compensation 56,571 - Repairs and maintenance 1,110 671 Foreign exchange (income) (90,180) (43,632 ) Total operating expenses 512,934 693,246 Net Loss from operating activities (686,669) (683,285 ) Other income 239,405 - Net loss before deferred taxes recovery (447,264) (683,285 ) Income taxes recovery (57,543) - Net Loss (504,807) (683,285 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign exchange loss (207,550) (77,316 ) Comprehensive loss $ (712,357) $ (760,601 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted 79,845,460 48,835,025

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (504,807) $ (683,285 ) Add the following items: Interest expense 297,381 178,837 Depreciation and amortization 143,664 106,114 Stock-based compensation 56,571 250,400 Amortization of financing costs 11,880 93,584 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,689 $ (54,350 )

