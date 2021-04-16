The 2021 Mother's Day Gift Flying Off Shelves Global Garden Art Phenomenon Metalbird

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Mother's Day this year might continue to look a little different, but celebrating mom is more on people's minds than ever. At the tail-end of a harrowing year spent mostly apart, children are eager to celebrate their mothers or special loved-ones with sentimental items for the home and garden.

It's no wonder, then, that the metal bird silhouette sculptures crafted by New Zealand brand Metalbird have become one of the most coveted Mother's Day gifts this season.

Metalbird started as a New Zealand street art project by founder Phil Walters back in 2009. He created and installed metal bird silhouettes around his neighborhood for fun.

"I started Metalbird simply to surprise, delight and intrigue people in my neighbourhood," says Phil. "My wife was diagnosed with cancer and when she passed away in 2012 I repurposed the designs into more of a memorial project for her, hammering the birds in places around the community that were special to us as a family."

People started to notice the birds, fall in love with them and wanted to purchase for themselves. Today the Metalbird online store boasts over 3000 five-star customer reviews.

"10 years later Metalbird is now in the gardens, hearts and minds of tens of thousands of customers, thanks to global manufacturing and distribution across the United States, Europe and Australasia," says Metalbird CEO, Serai Te Kani.

In addition to customer favorites, such as the Hummingbird, Cardinal and Woodpecker, all crafted with Metalbird's signature design and quality metal, the Chickadee & Chicks has become a hit in the lead-up to Mother's Day, representing the perfect tribute between parents and children, whether mother, father, mentor or special loved one.

See the full range of Metalbird's expertly crafted items online at metalbird.co.nz, including the signature Metalbird bird feeder.

In addition to brightening gardens and warming hearts, Metalbird is proud to help sustain communities all over the world. All products are made and shipped locally. Their Corten® Steel is US-made with over 70% recycled content. On top of that, all scrap steel from their manufacturing process is recycled, while packaging is made from recycled cardboard with biodegradable inks, with a goal to be carbon negative by 2021.

There's never been a better time to delight mom with a Metalbird design for her home, garden or special space. This Mother's Day Metalbird is giving away a free mini metal heart for mom when customers purchase two Metalbird designs. In addition, Metalbird offers free two-day shipping on all orders over $150.

With the simple tap of a hammer, Metalbird's beautifully crafted, iconic, life-like bird silhouettes transform backyards, gardens or environments into works of art and put smiles on faces for years to come.

