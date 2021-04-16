Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of Prospectus

Yorkshire Water Finance plc

(a company incorporated in England with registered office at Western Way, Halifax Road, Bradford, BD6 2SZ and company number 11444372)

LEI: 213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32

Publication of Prospectus dated 16 April 2021

The following document has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority on 16 April 2021 and is available for viewing:

Prospectus dated 16 April 2021 (the "Prospectus") for the update of the £8,000,000,000 Multicurrency programme for the issuance of Guaranteed Bonds, with Yorkshire Water Finance plc as the issuer and Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited as the guarantors.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489630/YWS_Prospectus___2021.pdf

A copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Yorkshire Water

Livingstone House

Chadwick Street

Leeds

LS10 1LJ

Email: debtIR@keldagroup.com

Attention: David Gregg

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Prospectus does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.