Jeppson Wealth Management Announces It Will Expand Its Office Space by Fifty Percent

The Expansion is in Direct Response to the Company's Recent Increase in Growth

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Financial advisor Michael Jeppson, the Managing Director of Investments for Jeppson Wealth Management, is pleased to announce that he will increase his office space by 50 percent.

As Jeppson noted, his company has seen a marked increase in clients as of late. To accommodate his rapidly growing firm, he decided to expand the office space and hire more investment professionals who can help handle the large influx of new clients.

"We take pride in the personal and family-oriented financial planning and customized portfolio management approach we take with our clients. As a result, our clients have been referring friends and family to Jeppson Wealth Management at such a rate that Jeppson Wealth Management felt is prudent to expand the number of Wealth Management professionals to service our clients," Jeppson said, adding that he is grateful to the people who have referred new clients to his firm.

Through his work at Jeppson Wealth Management, Jeppson enjoys using his investment and financial industries to help his clients get the best advice possible. He and his team are committed to creating plans for their clients that are not cookie-cutter approaches to their money but instead are custom-tailored for their needs.

Jeppson said, "Rather than ask you to settle for an off-the-shelf investment program, we're here to provide you with personalized financial planning and portfolio management based on your goals, your time frame, and your particular tolerance for risk."

He added that he is committed to providing his clients with the right combination of financial services, support, and guidance that makes the most sense for each person.

"We'll also be there to help you each step of the way in the pursuit of your personal financial goals."

About Michael Jeppson and Jeppson Wealth Management:

With decades of experience, the Jeppson Wealth Management team is uniquely positioned to help their clients achieve their financial goals. As the Managing Director of Investments for Jeppson Wealth Management, Michael Jeppson has over 30 years of experience giving investment and financial advice to families and companies. For more information, please visit https://jeppson-wealth.com.

