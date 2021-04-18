The ATX TR had a very good week and went up 1,38 percent. 5 percent more and we will see an All time High. News came from Andritz, Marinomed (2), Valneva, Pierer Mobility, Palfinger (2), Wolftank Adisa, Kapsch TrafficCom (2), Frequentis (2), Vienna Airport, Strabag and OMV. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,38% to 6.368,86 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 16,51%. Up to now there were 46 days with a positive and 27 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 16,51%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,47%, the weakest is Friday with -0,2%. These are the best-performers this week: Palfinger 8,13% in front of Rosenbauer 7,66% and Lenzing 6,87%. And the following stocks performed worst: Porr -3,59% in front of ...

