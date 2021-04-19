Anzeige
Montag, 19.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom signs agreements to conclude Africa divestiture program

Millicomsigns agreements to conclude Africa divestiture program

Luxembourg,April19, 2021 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that it has signed agreements for the sale of its operations in Tanzania and for its stake in the AirtelTigo joint venture in Ghana. Once closed, the transactions will complete Millicom's multi-year plan to divest its African operations and focus on its Latin America markets.

In Tanzania, Millicom has agreed to sell its entire operations to a consortium led by Axian, a pan-African group that was part of the consortium that acquired Millicom's operations in Senegal in 2018.

In Ghana, Millicom along with its joint venture partner, Bharti Airtel Limited, have signed a definitive agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana. Millicom will take a $25 million charge as a result of this agreement.

Millicom CEO, Mauricio Ramos, commented: "Today Tigo is a leading provider of broadband services to consumers, businesses and governments in Latin America, where penetration and data speeds remain low by the standards of more mature markets. Through our investment-led strategy, we are bringing reliable high-speed mobile and fixed broadband to the communities we serve in the region. With today's announcement that we are divesting our remaining African businesses, we close a chapter in our history and open another solely focused on the Latin American region."

Financial details were not disclosed, and completion of each transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • PR_Millicom signs agreements to conclude Africa divestiture program_041821 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86cb1144-0e86-454f-84a3-5367171b362f)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
